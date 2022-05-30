Irish man loses his memory 10 minutes after having sex with wife, says report

Within minutes of having sex with his wife, a strange incident came to light in Ireland. The issue is reported in the May issue of the Irish Medical Journal. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The disease is referred to in the Irish Medical Journal as Transient Global Amnesia. This can lead to temporary dementia. However, the disease is said to be a rare occurrence after sexual intercourse.

Mayo Clinical told Transient Global Amnesia that there was a sudden short-term memory loss. It is a disease that is not caused due to paralysis or brain stroke. According to the medical journal, an Irishman suffered from dementia within 10 minutes of intercourse. The 66-year-old also suffered from dementia in 2015. Even then, he had to deal with dementia after having sex. In a few days, however, the dementia was gone.

The man had sexual relations with his wife before the incident. He then saw the date on the phone and was upset. He began to think that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary. The day before, he had celebrated his wedding anniversary. However, he did not realize it. However, he remembered his wedding anniversary a few years ago. The man had asked his wife and daughter about the wedding anniversary and the events of the past few days.

In a rare condition, people between the ages of 50 and 70 are more likely to get the disease. Due to this illness, the events of a few days ago are forgotten. People with the disease may not be able to remember the events of a year ago, said one doctor. However, even after that, people suffering from this disease regain their memory within a few hours.

The author of a research paper published in the Irish Medical Journal and a doctor in the neurology department at the University Hospital Limerick said it was a rare disease. It can be caused by sudden physical activity, exposure to hot or cold water, emotional stress, pain and after intercourse.