ISKCON Kolkata raises concern over 2200 cases against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 : Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das on Saturday voiced concern over the violence against Hindu minorities,citing the answer given by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stating 2200 cases of violence have been reported in Bangladesh.

"Yesterday in the Parliament, it was presented that 2200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities have been reported in Bangladesh in 2024 and also around over 100 cases in Pakistan. In Bangladesh, we know what has been going on there for the last 100 days," Radharaman Das said.

The Vice President of ISKCON also expressed concern over the recent attack on Hindu Temples and cautioned the Christian minority in Bangladesh over celebrating Christmas.

"Yesterday or today we came to know that in the last 2-3 days, 3 temples have been attacked...We know that now the Christmas holidays are going to be there. The Christian communities have been told that they should celebrate very carefully because there are chances of attacks on them. We hope that the interim government of Bangladesh will provide enough security so that the minorities of Bangladesh can celebrate their festivals without any fear," Das said.

On Friday, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, informed that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8 of this year.

MoS Vardhan Singh said that the government has taken "serious" note of these incidents and shared its concern with the Bangladesh government.

Singh also informed that 112 cases of violence against minorities were reported in Pakistan.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases were reported till October 2024. Zero cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh). Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh," Singh answered.

Singh highlighted India's expectation from the Bangladesh government to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of minorities. He added that the High Commission of India in Dhaka continue to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country.

"India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely," he said.

Earlier in the day, Police in Bangladesh arrested one person for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuair area on Saturday morning, officials said.

"We have arrested one person early today for vandalising Hindu idols in the Shakuair area," said Abul Khair, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under northern Mymensigh district.

Notably, Bangladesh is currently facing a tumultuous period following a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement was sparked by a series of violent incidents, including attacks on Hindus and other minorities, as well as the demolition of Hindu temples.

