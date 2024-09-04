Islamabad Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 : In a case involving the recovery of firearms and liquor, an Islamabad Court has issued a a non-bailable arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to specifics, the court denied Gandapur's request for a medical exemption from attendance at the beginning of the hearing.

Judge Shaista Khan Kundi of the session court heard the case and gave the SHO of the Bhara Kahu police station the order to detain Gandapur and bring him before the court the next day.

Earlier, in a case involving the recovery of weapons and alcohol, the court summoned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

In addition, the District and Sessions Judge ordered Ali Amin Gandapur to personally appear before the court and requested answers to nine of his queries, reported ARY News.

It is significant to remember that on October 30, 2016, the police said that they had found firearms and alcohol in Ali Amin Gandapur's vehicle.

The police claimed that while Ali Amin Gandapur was travelling to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's home in Bani Gala, his vehicle was pulled over and checked at a checkpoint on the Rukhsana Bangash route. After conducting a search, the police declared that they had found the firearms and ammo inside the automobile, as per ARY News.

At the Islamabad police station in Bara Kahu, weaponry was on show. These included bulletproof jackets, ammunition, tear gas fire guns and four Kalashnikov rifles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor