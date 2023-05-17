Islamabad High Court extends bar on Imran Khan's arrest in new cases till May 31

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 : In the latest relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court, Wednesday, extended its order against his arrest till May 31, Geo News reported.

This development came during the hearing of PTI's plea seeking details of all the cases filed against the party chief claiming that he is booked in more than 100 cases.

Approving, the federal government represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel request, the court adjourned the hearing till May 31.

On May 12, the cricketer-turned-politician was granted a blanket relief from different benches of IHC that not only barred the authorities from arresting him but also stayed his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June, reported Geo News.

On the same day, a separate IHC bench accepted Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case under the charges of which he was arrested for two weeks after the Supreme Court termed his arrest "invalid and unlawful". It had stopped authorities from arresting the PTI chief till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Khan was arrested from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on Tuesday (May 9), which triggered violent protests across the country. The former prime minister had immediately approached the court for release but it had declared his arrest legal.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned Khan in a personal capacity in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Thursday (May 18), reported Geo News.

The NAB also retitled the Al-Qadir Trust reference to "National Crime Agency 190m Pounds Scandal," and ordered the former premier to ensure a physical appearance on the given date.

On Monday, a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the case.

Moreover, NAB has directed Khan to bring along details regarding the NCA investigation and all documents related to the Al-Qadir University including land papers, trust deeds and bank statements.

The anti-corruption watchdog also warned the PTI chief of legal action in case of non-compliance with the summon, reported Geo News.

