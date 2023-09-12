Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea challenging the Law Ministry’s decision to hold the former prime minister’s trial in Attock jail in a cypher case, The News International reported.

The deposed prime minister, who is being held in judicial detention until September 13 in the cypher case, filed a petition before the IHC contesting the law ministry's notification, through his attorney Sher Afzal Marwat.

Imran Khan has been detained in prison since he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on August 5, for failing to properly disclose gifts he received while in government.

He was barred from running in the next elections after the IHC rejected a lower court's decision to sentence him to three years in prison and a Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 1,00,000 fine. He is still imprisoned as a result of his judicial remand in the cypher case.

In his appeal, the PTI leader asked the court to declare the notification null and void since moving the court to Attock jail was "illegal,” according to The News International.

After hearing the arguments, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved his decision on the suit contesting the ministry's notification. In response to the notification, the court requested an explanation from the respondents.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court at the beginning of the hearing that the cypher case’s hearing at the Attock jail was a one-time permit.

The ministry had also granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) authorising the holding of the trial in the prison, the official added. "The hearing on the case was held in (Attock) jail on August 30," he said.

Inquiring about the process, Justice Farooq commented that the jail trial was not unusual.

The prosecutor responded by stating that the notice on shifting court to Attock jail was given in accordance with the law.

What would happen if the notification was sent out again? the court inquired. The IHC judge stated, "It has to be decided under what authority can the notification be given, as reported by The News International.

According to PTI attorney Sher Afzal Marwat, the notification was based on ill-intent.

"The application has not become ineffective, the court has to decide notification’s validity," he remarked.

Advocate Marwat urged the court to make the result public and stated that another verdict had been reserved on one of their appeals.

IHC Chief Justice Farooq responded by assuring the PTI attorney that the court would make a decision, The News International reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor