Ismail Haniyeh, Top Hamas Leader, Killed in Iran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran's Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday, July 31. According to the Iranian media reports, Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence in Tehran was targeted, said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement.

A statement released by the Islamist faction said, "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran". The Palestinian leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.