Israel Air Forces strikes Hezbollah terrorists violating ceasefire

Jerusalem [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that on Sunday, an Israel Air Force aircraft, directed by the fire centre of the IDF's 98th Paratroopers Division, attacked terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organisation who were operating in a weapons warehouse in southern Lebanon and who posed a threat in the area, violating the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

These terrorists planned and carried out terrorist plots against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel in recent months, said the IDF.

Also, the IDF attacked on Sunday a number of terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of southern Lebanon to remove a threat to Israeli security. (ANI/TPS)

