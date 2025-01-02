Israel allocates millions for animal welfare

Jerusalem [Israel] January 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection, through the Animal Welfare Fund, supported 36 animal welfare organizations in 2024. The support was provided as part of a call for proposals for the activities of public institutions that promote animal welfare in the amount of up to 400,000 Shekels ($110,000) per organization and a total of 4.5 million Shekels ($1.23 million).

Support was provided for one or more of the following activities: construction, improvement or renovation of animal facilities, sterilization and castration of animals, keeping and caring for animals, education and outreach on the subject of promoting animal welfare and protection. (ANI/TPS)

