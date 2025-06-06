Israel and Argentina working on establishing direct flights between countries

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich submitted to the government a proposal to encourage airlines to operate direct commercial flights to Argentina.

This step, they said, is intended to promote economic and commercial ties between the State of Israel and Argentina.

It includes operational steps that will be implemented through the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, in order to build a mechanism that will ensure the success of the line, and contribute to strengthening political cooperation and in the fields of investment, innovation, industry and foreign trade.

The decision is being promoted after a dialogue and joint work between the Minister of Finance and the Argentine Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, and expresses the "mutual commitment to deepening relations between the countries, and places Israel in the position of a leading economic partner in the region." (ANI/ TPS)

