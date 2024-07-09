Canada, Israel Open Doors to Refugees Through New Partnership

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): The Canadian Deputy Minister of Immigration,Harpreet S Kochhar is leading a delegation to Israel that is working on strengthening cooperation and mutual learning between the Canadian and Israeli immigration authorities as well as finding ways to allow asylum seekers currently in Israel find sabctuary in Canada.

To that end, the Director General of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, Eyal Siso, held a meeting on Monday with the delegation that centered on the possible cooperation between the two countries in regards to the voluntary departure of asylum seekers in Israel, exchange of information and the promotion of steps to improve professional cooperation. Among the issues that came up at the meeting were, creating a permanent dialogue between the two authorities that would allow for a long-term work base and work hand in hand. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read| Palestinian official warns of weak health capabilities in Gaza hospitals

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor