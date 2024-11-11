Israel announces expansion of humanitarian area in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 11 : Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the expansion of the humanitarian area in Gaza.

This expanded zone will now include field hospitals established since the start of the war, tent compounds, shelter supplies, and essential provisions such as food, water, medicine, and medical equipment and has been coordinated by the Israeli agency Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT).

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "The IDF announces the expansion of the Humanitarian Area in Gaza, which now includes: field hospitals established since the start of the war, tent compounds, shelter supplies, and provisions of food, water, medicine, and medical equipment. This has been coordinated by @cogatonline in cooperation with the international community.

"The IDF will continue to work toward achieving the objectives of the war, including dismantling Hamas and returning all hostages," the post added.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1855908325465985309

Earlier on Friday, IDF had said that as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to Gaza, the IDF via COGAT and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "In accordance with the directive from the political echelon and as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to Gaza, the IDF via COGAT and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing."

"The introduction of humanitarian aid through the Kissufim crossing was made possible following engineering work carried out in the area over recent weeks by the IDF. As part of the work, the forces built inspection facilities and protective infrastructure, and paved roads both in Israeli territory and within Gaza to allow the transfer of aid to the southern part of Gaza. This was done while ensuring the safety of the Israeli communities along the border with Gaza," the post added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor