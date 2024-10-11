Israel army says Palestinian Islamic Jihad head killed in airstrike in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 : Israel has announced that it has killed the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in an airstrike in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the central West Bank on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Muhammad Abdullah was made the head of the Iran-backed terror group in the Tulkarem-area camp after his predecessor Muhhamad Jabber was killed in a gunbattle in August.

According to IDF, another terrorist was also killed alongside Abdullah in the airstrike. However, it did not mention the name of the second terrorist.

The Israeli Army said that Muhammad Abdullah used to organise the activities of the group, including "many attacks." It accused him of deploying explosives against Israeli troops, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Army said that soldiers on the ground seized semi-automatic rifles and flack-jackets found on the pair. The troops also seized the bodies of the two, naming the second fatality as Awad Omar from Bal'a, The Times of Israel reported citing Wafa.

On October 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck two key Hezbollah sites in Beirut's Dahieh district. The precision strikes hit the terrorist group's intelligence headquarters and a major weapons manufacturing facility.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Take a look at how close a weapons production facility was next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."

"Overnight, we conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area. This is why we must operate in the Dahieh area," it further said.

The IDF further said that Hezbollah deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities, endangering the civilian population in the area.Israel said it warned nearby residents to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Israel Foreign Ministry said that the weapons production facility in Dahieh region was located next to civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Hezbollah in one picture. A weapons production facility next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."It added, "Overnight, the IDF conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area."

