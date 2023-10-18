Israel bans private flights, civilian drones due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Due to the war situation, Israeli authorities have banned private flights and the use of civilian drones, Israel's Civil Aviation Authority and Transportation Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The statement said this was to reduce the risk of pilots or drones being misidentified as hostile threats.

The restriction does not apply to drone flights receiving special approval by the National Aviation Authority or the security establishment.

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly increased GPS jamming near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon in an effort to foil Hamas and Hezbollah drone attacks.

Hamas released footage of drones dropping bombs on sensors atop Israel's security fence along the Gaza border ahead of its October 7 attack. (ANI/TPS)

