Israel: City of Kiryat Shmona targeted in two separate rocket attacks, power disrupted

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 : The city of Kiryat Shmona was hit by two rocket barrages on Sunday night, according to the city's municipality, with more than half of the 13 rockets fired striking inside city areas. However, neither attack resulted in any injuries, The Times of Israel reported.

Five rockets fell in wide spaces in the first round at 7:12 p.m.; one was intercepted, and one fell within the city and struck a vehicle.

At 9:25 p.m., the city was subjected to a second round of shelling.

According to the municipality, three rockets struck residential buildings in the city and three more landed inside the city, The Times of Israel report said.

"Heavy damage was caused to structures," a spokesman of the city revealed on the municipality's Facebook page.

According to the city, a rocket attack damaged a power line, which is why much of the city is without electricity. Although most people have left the city, some of the people continue to live in the region, and are asked to stay near bomb shelters.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, hundreds of family members of hostages taken by Hamas in attacks on October 7 held a rally in front of the Kirya, the government's military headquarters, in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, "to demand greater action by the government to release the hostages," CNN reported on Sunday.

More than 200 hostages are still being held in Gaza after Hamas' attacks nearly a month ago.

Israeli police, meanwhile, said they arrested three people at anti-government protests in Jerusalem on Saturday.

CNN reported quoting the statement released ahead of the event, organisers said "this evening is not an anti-government protest. This is a rally of families and community that would like to see more action done to release the hostages."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army said on Sunday that "significant strikes" are being carried out and the Gaza Strip has been "cut into two", Al Jazeera reported. Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli forces "have encircled Gaza City" and "now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza".

"Troops reached the coastline and are holding it", he added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding, The Times of Israel reported.

"Take this (word 'ceasefire') out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative," Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office.

Meanwhile, Israeli envoy to the US, Michael Herzog called Gaza as the world's "biggest terror complex", Times of Israel reported.

He said that Gaza is "the biggest terror complex in the world," with tens of thousands of fighters and rockets, among other weaponry, and 310 miles (500 kilometres) of underground tunnels.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

