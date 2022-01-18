Israel condemns terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, expresses condolences over deaths of two Indians

Israel has condemned the terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi and expressed condolences to the government and people of India after two Indian nationals were killed in the incident.

The Spokesperson of the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, said in a tweet, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi and regrets the loss of innocent life. We send our sincere condolences to the government and people of India as well as to the families of the victims."

Additionally, Taking to Twitter, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said, "#Israel sends its condolences to #India for the death of 2 Indian citizens in the Abu Dhabi terror attack".

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the UAE in face of such "unacceptable" acts in a phone call with Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Foreign Minister expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday.

"Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," he added.

The two Indians and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six persons were injured as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE, according to the official state news agency WAM.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday condemned the Houthi attack in the capital Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians, including two Indians.

"We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Nahyan stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to the terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, describing them as crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law.

The ministry said that the terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives. It called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

