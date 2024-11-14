Israel confirms airstrike on Damascus

Jerusalem [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Air Force jets struck Damascus, targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad's headquarters and military buildings on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

This coincided with a visit by Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Larijani is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and is expected to visit Beirut on Friday.

"In the current fighting in southern Lebanon, the organization is assisting Hezbollah, with the aim of harming the State of Israel. All of this with a clear Iranian intention, as the organization is another branch of Iran in the Middle East, and sits in Syria under the auspices of the Syrian regime," the IDF said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor