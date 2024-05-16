Israel confirms Hezbollah drone hit Galilee military installation

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday that an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah damaged a sensitive military facility in the Lower Galilee on Wednesday.

The drone struck a base where the IDF operates Sky Dew, a system of missile-detecting blimps. Located 35 km inside Israel, the attack represents Hezbollah's deepest strike since October 7.

A second drone targeting the base was intercepted.

Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of drones and rockets following an Israeli airstrike in Tyre which killed Hossein Ibrahim Mechi, a senior Hezbollah commander.

Ten Israeli civilians and 14 soldiers have been killed in Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks since October 7.

Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor