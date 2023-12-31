Israel confiscates USD 2.7 million in Hamas terror funds

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 21 Palestinians in Judea and Samaria overnight suspected of involvement in financing the Hamas terrorist organization and confiscated over USD 2.7 million in funds, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

The raids were conducted after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant designated five foreign exchange offices as terrorist organizations due to their funnelling money to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. They were identified as Halhol, Beit al-Maqdes, al-Fakhr, al-Ajoli and Noor al-Hada.

Nine branches of the foreign exchanges were raided during the overnight operation.

"During the operation, terrorist funds were located and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated," the IDF said.

While troops were in Jenin as part of the operation, they came under fire from a terrorist squad. An Israeli Air Force craft attacked the terrorist squad.

Also, in several areas of Judea and Samaria, Israeli forces shot at terrorists who had thrown explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and stones at the troops and shot at the soldiers.

Soldiers were also operating in Ramallah, where, according to Palestinian reports, a terrorist was killed by IDF fire during clashes.

Since October 7, approximately 2,550 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria. Around 1,300 were associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

