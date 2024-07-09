Israel continues raids on Hamas's Gaza City, Shejaya positions

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers continued counterterrorism operations in the northern Gaza areas of Gaza City and Shejaya where Hamas is trying to re-establish itself, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in airstrikes and close-quarters combat. Numerous weapons were seized, including sniper equipment, RPGs, grenades and AK-47 rifles. In addition, terrorist infrastructure and an underground route were destroyed.

Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck additional terror targets throughout the Strip, including military structures, underground shafts, and terrorist infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

