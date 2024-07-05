Israel continues to see reduced travel abroad in June

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data and the total number of people who departed the country (both Israelis and foreign travelers) in June 2024. While the numbers are still down due to the ongoing war in Gaza, the gap between the year to year numbers is shrinking.

June, 757,500 departures were recorded from Israel as opposed to 979,400 in June of 2023. Of the departures, 87 per cent - 656,200 - were by air. There were 86,500 departures by land, of these 48,300 were made through the Taba border crossing south of Eilat into Egypt. There were 14,700 departures from the country made by sea.

In the first six months of the year (January - June 2024) there were roughly three million departures from Israel, compared to about 4.5 million in the same period in 2023. Of these about 2.7 million were by air, 319,500 were by land and 17,800 by sea. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor