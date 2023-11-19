Israel Defence Forces carried out two raids in West Bank, detains over 28 Palestinians

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 : The Israel Defence Forces carried out two "brigade-level" raids in the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp and Balata refugee camp on Sunday and detained suspects and seized weapons, The Times of Israel reported.

Moreover, 38 wanted Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids, including some 20 in Jenin and Balata, the IDF said.

Adding to that, the IDF stated that the troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in both camps.

According to the IDF, the troops seized several firearms and explosive devices in Balata, reported The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, troops found and destroyed a cache of explosive devices near a mosque and three command rooms and seized several firearms.

Additionally, troops also clashed with the Palestinian rioters in the West Bank village of Tamun, near Tubas, and in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, according to The Times of Israel.

Moreover, according to Palestinian media, one Palestinian was killed in Jenin and a second in Dheisheh.

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 44th day following the October 7 attack on Israel.

Since October 7, according to the IDF, troops have arrested some 1,800 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,100 affiliated with Hamas, reported The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 200 West Bank Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, and in some cases, settlers, since the first day of the attack.

Slightly more than three in four Palestinians have a positive view of Hamas in the wake of its October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a survey by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) research firm.

Hamas killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and wounded thousands in the October 7 attack on southern Israel. In addition, terrorists took some 240 people hostage.

As reported earlier, the IDF said that several "suspicious aerial targets" entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon earlier, setting off sirens.

Moreover, air defence missiles were fired at the targets; however, the IDF said the incident is over, according to The Times of Israel.

While retaliating, the IDF said that the troops were responding with artillery shelling at the sources of the fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor