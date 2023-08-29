Israel defence forces carry out overnight arrest operations, 24 terrorists captured

Jerusalem [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that it carried out two different arrest operations and activities overnight in which forces from the IDF, Shin Bet and the Border Police fighters operated to arrest 24 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley area.

In operations in the city of Ramallah, in the villages of Silwad, Marah Rabah, Bayt Sira, Siris, the Al-Ayda refugee camp and the Jalazone refugee camp, the forces arrested ten wanted terrorists.

In the city of Nablus (Shechem), in the villages of Burka, Baytot, Orif and Bayt Rima, six more wanted terrorists were arrested.

During the operation in Nablus, armed men opened fire near the forces and they located and confiscated six gun magazines and backpacks.

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails at the fighters in Baytot and in the village of Bil’in suspects threw stones at the fighters

In Bayt Rima suspects threw stones, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces where the IDF reported that “slight” damage was caused to military vehicles. During the activity, the fighters located and confiscated ammunition.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

