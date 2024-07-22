Israel Defence Minister Gallant Thanks President Biden for His Support

Jerusalem [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant issued a statement on "X" (Twitter) thanking US Presiden Joe Biden for his support of Israel during his presidency.

"Thank you President Joe Biden, for your unwavering support of Israel over the years. Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship," said Gallant.

President Biden announced on Sunday he will not seek reelection this year. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor