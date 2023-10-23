"Israel did fail on various fronts during Hamas attack" says IDF officer

By Ashoke Raj

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) representative Major Doron said on Monday that during the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel had failed on multiple fronts of security, including intelligence, military, and many others.

"There is no question that Israel failed here on many levels. The intelligence spheres, the military spheres, and many others," he said.

While speaking to ANI, the IDF Major, deployed in a Kibbutz in the South of Israel where the massacre happened, emphasised that the failure of security structures needs independent inquiries for a thorough understanding and expressed a commitment to take these failures as lessons for future tasks.

The IDF Major said, "For us as a country, we will do the investigations, but not now. After a few months, we will tear open our hearts and our minds and investigate every single layer so that we get better and never allow this to happen again."

On Hamas' attack on Israel, IDF's Major Doron says, "I have never seen anyone face such slaughter. It's not human what they did here. I don't think we have seen anything like this except for maybe ISIS of the Holocaust. They came and killed babies, and mothers or took them as hostages. Even now, we don't know who is alive or dead..."

The attack by Hamas on October 7 resulted in tragic consequences, with the terrorist group using various means to infiltrate and carry out attacks, causing the deaths of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

Notably, Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1400 people. In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive against Hamas, targeting the units of the terror group.

While many of them were engaged by Israeli forces, some managed to sneak back into Gaza with more than 200 civilian hostages.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they had carried out strikes against two more Hezbollah squads in southern Lebanon before they could launch attacks on Israel.

One of the Hezbollah cells, in the Mount Dov area, planned to launch rockets, while the second, near the northern town of Mattat, planned to launch an anti-tank guided missile, the IDF added.

This strike marked the sixth and seventh Hezbollah cells that the IDF hit on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

It stated further that it was currently carrying out a wave of airstrikes against dozens of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Also, earlier in the day, several Merkava tanks and troops were positioned by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) near the Gaza border in South Israel, following the government's announcement that it intends to launch a ground operation against Hamas in the "near future".

The Merkava, a series of main battle tanks utilised by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), serves as the cornerstone of its armoured corps.

The Merkava gained significant operational experience during the 1982 Lebanon War, and its name is derived from the IDF's initial development programme.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed hostages abducted and held in Gaza since the shock assault rose to 212.

Additionally, the IDF is striking on the Israel-Lebanon border as forces struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, including a military compound and an observation post. Hezbollah terrorist cells operating on the border with Lebanon were struck.

While the Israel Air Force continued to attack terrorist infrastructure and military targets in the territory of the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that were attacked at the direction of the Shin Bet and Amman, were tunnels in which operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas, dozens of operational headquarters, some of which were hiding from Hamas and GAP terrorists, military compounds used by the organization and observation posts.

Notably, the Israeli government has announced its intention to launch a ground operation against Hamas in the near future.

Meanwhile, several people from southern Israel have left their homes and moved to Jerusalem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor