Israel eliminates Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that they had killed Mahmoud Yusef Anisi, a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah's precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon.

The IDF stated that Anisi was a significant source of knowledge and had considerable technological expertise.

In a post on X, the IDF said: "Mahmoud Yusef Anisi, a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah's precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon, joined Hezbollah over 15 years ago and was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon. He was a key source of knowledge and possessed significant technological abilities in weapons manufacturing. The IDF will continue to act against the threat posed by Hezbollah."

The IDF also claimed that they rescued a woman held by a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS and returned her to her family in Iraq.

On Friday, the IDF said that in an operation coordinated with COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) and the US, the woman was freed.

In a post on X, the IDF said: "After more than a decade in captivity in Gaza, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman, held by a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS, was rescued and returned to her family in Iraq. In an operation coordinated by the IDF, and led by COGAT and the US Embassy Jerusalem, Fawzia Amin Sido was freed from captivity and returned home. At the age of 11, Fawzia was trafficked by ISIS to a Hamas terrorist in Gaza, who was likely killed during IDF strikes. She fled to a hideout where she was rescued in a covert mission through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. This operation further proves the connection between Hamas and ISIS, and highlights the crimes against humanity committed by the terrorist organisation in Gaza. We will continue to act to dismantle the Hamas-ISIS terrorist network and free all hostages in Hamas captivity."

Earlier, the IDF confirmed they had eliminated terrorist Aziz Salha, who was involved in the Ramallah lynching in October 2000.

In a post on X, they said: "We eliminated terrorist Aziz Salha, who took part in the Ramallah lynching in October 2000, in the area of Deir El Balah in central Gaza. Salha was involved in the brutal lynching of Sergeant First Class (Res.) Yosef Avrahami and Corporal (Res.) Vadim Norzhich in Ramallah in 2000. He was photographed with blood on his hands, waving from a window following the lynching. Salha continued his terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria and remained engaged in Hamas-related terrorism."

The IDF also listed other terrorists eliminated in recent strikes in Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF stated: "Approximately three months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in Gaza, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, Head of the Hamas government in Gaza; Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio in Hamas' political bureau and Labour Committee; and Sami Oudeh, Commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism."

"IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza. The compound served as a Hamas command and control centre, enabling senior operatives to stay hidden for extended periods. The IDF will continue to target all terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre and will act against anyone who threatens the State of Israel," the IDF said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor