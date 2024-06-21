Israel Energy Ministry reassures Israelis power supply won't be disrupted by war

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure informed the public that the country's energy systems are "robust and ready to deal with all possible scenarios," specifically in the event of war. This means people need not worry about power cuts.

The Ministry stated that since the beginning of the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, it has "worked tirelessly to ensure the supply of energy to all citizens of the country, while carefully preparing for extreme scenarios and possible supply disruptions."

These efforts, it said, are carried out in close cooperation with the security authorities, to manage electricity demand, energy surplus and fuel stocks.

Several possible scenarios exist such as an "outage" scenario in which over 60 per cent of households may be left without electricity for up to 72 hours is an extreme situation. The Ministry said the probability of this is low.

The Ministry of Energy called on the citizens of Israel to prepare according to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces' Home Front Command, including equipping themselves with batteries, water and portable chargers, to ensure maximum preparedness in emergencies. (ANI/TPS)

