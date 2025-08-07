Israel envoy meets Haryana CM; talks held on innovation, agriculture, and youth empowerment

Chandigarh [India], August 7 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the state will collaborate closely with Israel in several strategic areas, including research, healthcare, agricultural technology, advanced irrigation systems, artificial intelligence, and wastewater management.

The announcement followed a courtesy visit by Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, who met the Chief Minister at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh to discuss expanding cooperation between the two regions, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, both leaders explored possibilities for mutual partnerships, emphasising the need to adopt cutting-edge technologies for sustainable development. One of the key points discussed was the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Haryana to promote innovation and technological progress in priority sectors.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's ambitions for expanding the Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar, which is expected to become a hub for international collaboration and economic growth, the statement said.

A significant part of the discussions revolved around boosting overseas employment opportunities for Haryana's youth. The Chief Minister shared that more than 180 youths from Haryana are currently working in Israel under various placement initiatives facilitated by the state's Department of Foreign Cooperation. With a rising demand from Israel to recruit 5,000 nurses from across India, Haryana has expressed strong interest in contributing more talent to Israel's healthcare sector.

Further, the two sides held in-depth discussions on the potential establishment of a Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Haryana. The proposed centre aims to train youth in modern AI technologies, support start-ups, and encourage technological innovation that aligns with global standards. The Chief Minister underlined the importance of AI in shaping the future workforce and acknowledged Israel's leadership in the domain.

The adoption of Israeli expertise in advanced irrigation and water recycling techniques in Haryana is expected to play a transformative role in the state's agricultural sustainability efforts, the statement said.

In the area of water management, both parties agreed to explore joint solutions to reuse wastewater effectively. These technologies would be geared towards making wastewater usable for agriculture and potable purposes, which is particularly relevant for a largely agrarian state like Haryana, it said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Haryana is committed to forging stronger international partnerships, and the Department of Foreign Cooperation has been instrumental in this vision. The department continues to work towards securing overseas job placements and boosting the state's export capacity by tapping into global markets and opportunities.

Concluding the meeting, Chief Minister Saini presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Ambassador Azar as a symbol of cultural exchange and goodwill.

