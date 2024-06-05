Israel establishes new counterterror unit for Gaza-area communities

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel established a new counterterror unit to provide rapid response to attacks in the area of the Gaza border, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The IDF said the unit, called LOTAR-Otef, will consist of reserve soldiers and veterans of elite units who live in communities near the Strip.

Hundreds of soldiers in the selection process have already applied for the first training session which will be held in the coming weeks. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor