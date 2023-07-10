Israel establishes new waste treatment plant Gush Dan

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): The Tel Aviv District Planning and Construction Committee, chaired by Eran Nitzan, approved the plan of the Ministry of Environmental Protection in cooperation with the Union of Dan (central Israel) Cities for Sanitation, established a new and advanced facility to treat construction waste in the Gush Dan area.

The facility's construction was completed and its operation began recently. It is expected to provide an answer to construction waste generated in Gush Dan, where many construction projects are planned in the coming years.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, each year approximately 7.3 million tons of construction waste are generated in Israel from new construction projects, the demolition of buildings, the renovation of buildings, the construction of roads and the construction of infrastructures.

Less than 6 million tons of construction waste reach regulated treatment sites, and more than 1 million tons of construction waste are thrown into the open areas illegally. The expected increase in construction waste is estimated at 2 per cent per year.

The current situation leads to severe environmental and economic problems and sanitary and safety hazards. These include, among other things, damage to open areas, waste burning that harms public health, groundwater and soil pollution, and damage to the real estate industry and state revenues. (ANI/TPS)

