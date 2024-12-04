Israel Evacuates 31 Gazans for Medical Treatment in Europe

Jerusalem [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that 33 patients and their caregivers, most of whom were children, departed today (Wednesday) for medical treatment in Romania, Spain, and Belgium.

The group left Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Israel and departed for their final destinations from the Ramon International Airport near Eilat. The operation to facilitate the patients' departure was initiated by the European Union, in collaboration with the respective countries, marking a first-time cooperation with Spain and Belgium. The patients' transfer was managed by COGAT.

In recent months, Israel has facilitated the departure of hundreds of patients to third countries for medical treatment. Over the past few months, 21 medical transfer operations have been conducted, enabling 926 patients and caregivers to depart through the Kerem Shalom Crossing for treatment abroad, in countries such as Jordan, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and others. (ANI/TPS)

