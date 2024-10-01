Israel Eye on Hezbollah Strongholds, Begins Ground Raids in Lebanon, Says Operation 'Northern Arrows' to Continue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday, October 1, initiated raided villages in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure near its border. The IDF, in a post on X, said that they have begun a ground invasion to target sites that "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," IDF in a post on X.

Also Read | Israel launches localised, targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon villages.

IDF said they have targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months," IDF added.

The ground operation in Lebanon were approved and carried out in line with the decision and political leadership. The IDF stated that the operation "Northern Arrows" will continue based on situational assessments and will be conducted in parallel with combat in Gaza and other areas.

Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Monday that the next phase of the war along Lebanon's southern border would commence soon. The ground invasion comes after two weeks of intense airstrikes across Lebanon that have resulted in hundreds of casualties.

Deputy to Hezbollah's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Naim Kassem said that he's ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land. "We will confront any possibility, and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land. The forces of the resistance are ready for a ground engagement," he said.

Belgium condemned Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, saying it "violates international law." “The planned ground invasion of Lebanon grossly violates international law. This is not self-defense, but provoking all-out war.” “The EU and international community must respond with maximum sanctions on Israel,” Belgium.