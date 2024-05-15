Israel Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Tel Hashomer Military Base in Tel Aviv

A major blaze has erupted at an Israeli military base in Tel Aviv on Tuesday (May 14). According to a Times of Israel report, the blaze engulfed warehouses at the Tel Hashomer base, which was reportedly used to store various equipment. With 28 firefighting teams on the scene, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Amidst Israel's engagement in a multi-front war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, questions have arisen about the potential link between the fire and ongoing hostilities.

Visuals From the Fire Site:

BREAKING: This is Tel Aviv NOW.



Tel Hashomer military base is on FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVsd4ZXcBg — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 14, 2024

Huge Fire in Tel Aviv disrupted domestic transport and business. Officials evacuated nearby premises as precautionary measures. However, details regarding the fatalities and the loss of properties are still under investigation and unknown to us.