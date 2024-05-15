The Fight Won’t Stop Until Israel’s Hostages Are Returned Safely”: Tammy Ben-Haim, the Consul General of Israel to South India

“The fight won’t stop until Israel's hostages are returned safely. Let us all pray together for an end to the war and an end to the suffering.” Stated by the Consul General of Israel to South India Tammy Ben-Haim on Monday during the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day of Israel in Bengaluru. Tammy got emotional while sharing her feelings and talking about the current scenario. Wearing a yellow ribbon lapel pin that is the symbol of bringing hostages home, she appreciated PM Modi, the Indian Union Government, and global businesses for their support of the Israeli cause.

On the occasion, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy was also present and he said, “There was a lot to be learned from the India-Israel friendship and exchange of knowledge on agriculture, food, water, production, and energy. Israel is number two in the world in innovation, in entrepreneurship and in creating a better tomorrow.” He further said that a country like Israel has a great future that will overcome its difficulties.” The multicultural crowd in English and Kannada benefitted from the insightful session and lauded Israel’s contribution to science, research, defence, and innovation. In the audience, BJP's opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, BIOCON Ltd. Founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, leaders, and consuls general of other countries were present.

