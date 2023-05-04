Three chain snatchers arrested from Patna

Patna, May 4 Three people were arrested on the charges of snatching passengers' chains in the Patna junction area, an official of Kotwali Police sation said.

The accused, identified as Raju Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Santosh Kumar, were arrested on Wednesday evening.

Patna police recovered a locket and three blades from their possession.

The accused used to commit crime when passengers rushed towards railway station to catch trains.

