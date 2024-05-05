Israel Defence Forces: Five Terrorists Eliminated in Tulkarm

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 5 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police special forces together with units of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Saturday eliminated five terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building in Tulkarm. One IDF soldier was injured and referred for further medical treatment.

During what the police called a "targeted operation" that lasted over 12 hours, the forces closed in on the building and the terrorist squad opened fire on them. The Israeli forces returned fire and used shoulder-fired missiles and other means.

An IDF remotely piloted aircraft (drone/UAV) attacked the building twice, while combat engineering forces worked to demolish it. At the end of the exchange of fire, the five terrorists were eliminated. Military equipment and weapon parts were located and confiscated. (ANI/TPS)

