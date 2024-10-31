Israel Foreign Minister extends Diwali greetings to India

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 : Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz extended Diwali greetings to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday, celebrating the auspicious occasion.

Katz highlighted the shared values between Israel and India, including democracy, freedom, and a mutual vision for a brighter future.

"My friend S Jaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a Happy Diwali 2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future. May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace. Happy Diwali," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/Israel_katz/status/1851914591078387794

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti shared heartfelt messages on X (formerly Twitter) to commemorate the Festival of Lights. His posts highlight the cultural significance of Diwali and the enduring bond between the United States and India.

"This Diwali, Indians, and Americans across Mission India are sharing these diyas that bring joy and blessings to all. Join us in the festivities as we celebrate the Festival of Lights with music, dance, festive cheer, and a grateful heart. On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, I wish everyone a very Happy Diwali."

In his earlier post, Garcetti had spoken about the White House Diwali Celebrations, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the White House! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honour the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the US-India bond. From New Delhi to DC, may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity."

Earlier, leaders and diplomats from around the world expressed their heartfelt greetings to India, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation that the festival of lights represents.

Through personal messages and official posts on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassadors and High Commissioners conveyed their wishes, underscoring the international significance of this revered Indian festival.Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener also shared Diwali greetings in both Hindi and English, posting, "From all of us @norwayinindia #HappyDiwali2024 Best wishes of Diwali to everyone."

