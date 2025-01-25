Israel halts Northern Gaza return amid ceasefire breach by Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel is delaying the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza following Hamas's violation of a ceasefire agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday night The decision came after Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers who had been held hostage for 477 days but failed to include a civilian hostage, Arbel Yehud, whose release was stipulated in the deal.

The four soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag returned to Israel under the terms of the agreement, which mandated the release of all living civilian women before soldiers.

Arbel Yehud, a civilian who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, was supposed to be among the four. Hamas, for its part, issued a statement criticizing Israel for what it called delays in implementing the terms of the agreement but made no mention of Yehud. Mediators, including Qatar, characterized the weekend's exchanges as successful, despite the controversy surrounding the release.

"Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from the Hamas terrorist group today, and in return will release security prisoners," the statement read. "However, in accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be freed today, can be arranged."

The decision to delay the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza was reportedly made during late-night security consultations on Friday, shortly after Hamas disclosed the names of the soldiers it planned to release. Israeli officials opted to delay the announcement until after the hostages were freed to avoid jeopardizing the process.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of breaching the agreement by prioritizing the release of soldiers over civilian women. "Hamas did not abide by its obligation in the deal to free civilian women first," Hagari said in a televised statement.

Hamas reportedly informed mediators that Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday. However, no official statement from Hamas has clarified the delay, and Israel remains cautious, demanding proof of life or guarantees regarding Yehud's status.

The delay also affects the Israeli Defense Forces planned withdrawal from a section of the Netzarim Corridor, a nine-km route that bisects Gaza and separates its northern and southern regions. Israeli forces were supposed to begin withdrawing from the corridor on Sunday. Lt.- Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic spokesperson tweeted a warning to Palestinians not to approach the corridor.

"The instructions will remain in effect until new instructions are issued with the transition to the next stage of the agreement and after Hamas has committed to its commitments," Adraee tweeted.

Yehud's family expressed mixed emotions following Saturday's events. "Our hearts filled with joy at the return of Karina, Daniella, Liri, and Naama," the family said in a statement. "We are waiting and expecting that the moment we can hug our Arbel will come as soon as possible."

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive.

On Sunday, Israelis celebrated the return of Doron Steinbrecher, Romi Gonen and Emily Damari.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 90 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. (ANI/TPS)

