Israel-Hamas War: IDF Recovered Three Hostage Bodies From Gaza

The bodies of three more hostages killed on October 7 were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel's army said on Friday, May 26, as the top United Nations court prepares to rule on whether Israel must halt its military operations and withdraw from the enclave.

The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux were found and their families have been notified. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces Informed in a Post on X (Formerly Twitter)

Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were murdered during the October 7 Massacre and were abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.



Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel.



The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7.

The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7. Hamas military killed around 1,200 people and abducted around 250 others in the October 7 attack. Around half of those hostages have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of at least 39 more, while 17 bodies of hostages have been recovered. On Friday, Netanyahu said the country had a duty to do everything to return those abducted, both those killed and those who are alive.

In a post on X Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron gave condolences to the family of Hernández-Radoux, a French-Mexican citizen, saying France remains committed to releasing the hostages.