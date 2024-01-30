Israel-Hamas War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Withdrawal and Release of Militants in Cease-Fire Talks With Hamas

In a significant development concerning cease-fire negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed two critical demands put forth by Hamas. According to reports from the Associated Press (AP), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically ruled out any Gaza withdrawal or the release of thousands of militants, both of which were key demands from Hamas in the ongoing cease-fire discussions.

“We will not end this war without achieving all of our goals,” he said. “We will not withdraw the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists,” he said, referring to Hamas’ main demands.

The war began when hundreds of Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Over 100 were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

In response, Israel launched a blistering air, sea and ground offensive that killed more than 26,700 people in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The ministry count does not distinguish between fighters and noncombatants, but it says about two-thirds of the dead are women and minors.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's stance underscores the complexities surrounding the peace talks and reflects Israel's firm position on key security matters. The refusal to withdraw from Gaza highlights Israel's strategic concerns regarding its border security and the potential implications of such a move on regional stability.

Moreover, the rejection of releasing thousands of militants signals Israel's unwavering commitment to national security and underscores its stance against accommodating individuals linked to acts of violence and terrorism.