Israel-Hamas war strains healthcare facilities, injuring civilians and soldiers

Gaza Border [Israel], October 17 : As the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage on, the strain on healthcare facilities has increased as the human toll is mounting, with injured civilians, soldiers, and even foreign nationals seeking treatment in the midst of the ongoing hostilities.

A Nepali national, one of many admitted to Be'er Sheva Hospital near the Gaza border, expressed his longing for family and home. He urged governments to resolve the situation promptly, highlighting the distress faced by those caught in the crossfire.

"I miss my family. I want to go home. My appeal to the governments to resolve the situation as soon as possible," he told ANI.

Be'er Sheva Hospital's dedicated medical team has been working tirelessly to cope with the surge in casualties. The hospital has received more than 900 injured patients since the weekend, with over 150 seriously wounded soldiers and civilians among them.

A deputy director of the hospital said, "The doctors and all the crew at the medical center here work very hard this week to do everything they can and to save lives."

The hospital staff is providing care to approximately 200 Israel Defence Forces (IDF), some of whom are severely injured. They are also treating individuals of various nationalities who have arrived at the hospital due to the conflict.

"Around 200, a bit more, IDF forces (admitted here) - some of them were severely injured...We also saw people of different nationalities here who arrived at the hospital. We are trying our best to give them the best treatment and save as many lives as possible...," he added.

The impact of the conflict is personal and poignant, as exemplified by a woman whose brother, an IDF soldier, was injured.

She recounted the harrowing experience, saying, "My brother was with his group in Kibbutz. He was shot by the terrorists who tried to infiltrate. He was shot in his chest and cheek, leaving a scar there."

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict underscores the immense toll it takes on the healthcare system and, more importantly, the human lives caught in the crossfire.

International pressure for an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy continues to mount as the region grapples with the devastating consequences of war.

Tal Heinrich, Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday said that more than 1,500 Israelis have been killed and 3,900 injured in the war against Hamas.

