Israel has eliminated 20 Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said the military has carried strikes to eliminate 20 Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, The Times of Israel reported.

The Hezbollah terror group has been carrying out daily missile attacks from Lebanon against IDF positions and towns in northern Israel since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, as per The Times of Israel.

Hagari said the military has so far notified the families of 222 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip.

He said the number includes foreign nationals, and that it has taken time for them to be identified and for their families to be notified.

The number does not include Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who were released by Hamas on Friday night.

When asked whether the ground operation is being delayed to allow more time for attempts to secure the release of further hostages, Hagari said "We are working in all ways to free the hostages and bring them home."

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus on Sunday said that Hezbollah is playing a very "dangerous game" and escalating the situation. He said that Hezbollah has been dragging Lebanon into war.

In an operational update on the northern border, Jonathan Conricus called Israel's response "measured, tactical and confined to the areas near the border." He said that Israel has struck various infrastructures of Hezbollah that have positioned along the blue line.

"So far, our response has been measured, tactical and confined to the areas close to the border. The tactical distances from where Hezbollah has been firing these missiles, rockets and UAVs. That is so far. We have used tanks, drones, artillery and infantry and a few other things. But in essence, those are the weapons that we have been responding to," Jonathan Conricus said.

"We have struck various Hezbollah infrastructure that they have positioned along the blue line also in violation of 1701. We have struck positions where Hezbollah was firing from and we have also struck different Hezbollah squads. Hezbollah terrorist squads that were manning those anti-tank missiles have also been hit either by tanks or by other means," he added.

