Israel has new artificial reservoir for fire fighting helicopters

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 23 (ANI/TPS): For the first time in Israel, an artificial water reservoir was established that will help the Israel Police Air Force helicopters to reach fires faster.

In an exercise held in the Gezer Regional Council, the helicopters of the air formation used for the first time, an artificial water reservoir built especially for firefighting and rescue purposes. New helicopters with the ability to carry buckets of water that contain between 500-700 liters per drop of water are currently operating in the air force of the Israel Police.

"The police helicopters are a significant force for the fire crews, they can drop the water more precisely on the fire and reach places where fire engines have no access," said the police.

Until today, during a fire, the helicopters had to return after each drop of water to distant reservoirs or to the airport, to bring another bucket of water to put out the fire. The new project, in which the police will train water reservoirs and build dedicated pools, the helicopters will be able to return and fill the tank quickly near the place and not lose precious time flying to an available water source. (ANI/TPS)

