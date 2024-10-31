Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: 5 Killed, One Injured in Metula Town in Projectiles Fired from Lebanon (Watch Video)

At least five were killed and one injured after projectiles were fired from Lebanon near Metula Town of Israel on Thursday, October 31, amid the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The injured person was rushed to the hospital for treatment in the Rambam emergency room in Haifa.

According to the Times of Israel, one of the people killed in the strike was an Israeli citizen, and the other four were foreign nationals. The rocket fire from Lebanon stuck near the agricultural area close to the northern border of Metula town.

Visuals From Hospital As Missile Fired From Lebanon in Israel

🔴 Hizbullah’ın Metula yerleşim birimine düzenlediği roketli saldırıda 5 İsrail vatandaşı öldü. pic.twitter.com/l4shiF1FHL — Conflict (@ConflictTR) October 31, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that two rockets from Lebanon at around 11.30 am (local Israel time) struck in a nearby area in Metula, which triggered a siren alert in Karmiel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for what it called a "large barrage" targeting Karmiel, where the IDF reported intercepting around 30 rockets.

According to the Karmiel municipality, six rockets exploded in unpopulated areas, while the remainder were intercepted by air defences.