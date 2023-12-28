Israel: Hezbollah drone intercepted over Haifa area

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): A Hezbollah drone crossed into Israel on Thursday afternoon, setting off sirens in Haifa's bayside suburbs along the country's northern coast.

Israeli Air Force jets intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle; amateur video footage shared on social media appeared to show the moment that the drone was shot down.

Air raid alarms were activated in Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam and Acre.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said there were no hits or casualties reported.

Iranian terrorist proxy Hezbollah fired barrages totaling around 30 rockets on Wednesday at Kiryat Shmona and the Western Galilee, with a direct hit on an apartment home.

Rosh Hanikra, Arab al-Aramshe, Tel Hai and Moshav Margaliot were also targeted.

In addition to the building hit in Kiryat Shmona, another rocket struck a street and another near a bomb shelter.

There were no reports of injuries.

The IDF responded by attacking the sources of the launches. (ANI/TPS)

