Israel hits Hezbollah's weapons depots in Beirut; PM Netanyahu visits IDF base near Lebanese border

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 6 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified its campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight, according to a report by Times of Israel.

Notably, the strikes targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon's international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

A series of powerful airstrikes shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has so far not released any information on the casualty count following the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF base 36th Division Fighters on the Lebanese border. He held a security assessment with the Head of Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin and 36th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Moran Omer. The Prime Minister was briefed on the deployment of forces in Lebanon, the operational achievements to date and future objectives, according to a release from Israeli PM's Office

During the visit, Netanyahu said, "I am here with IDF soldiers on the northern border. Several metres from here, over the border, their fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities."

He added, "I told them: You are heroes worthy of commendation. You - together with your fellow soldiers, IDF fighters and the security forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, throughout the region - are doing amazing things; you are lions."

Meanwhile, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has announced the cancellation of all flights across the country until 6am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday, Al Jazeera reported, citing state media.

Notably, Israel's war goals include securely returning northern residents to their homes. Israeli officials demand Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanon War of 2006. This includes all areas south of the Litani River such as the cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, as well as the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

