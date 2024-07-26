Israel increases library budget by millions

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Culture and Sports announced that Israel's new library bill has been passed into law in the Knesset. The law regulates the budgetary obligations of the state and the local authority to finance the services and activities of libraries.

According to the law, the national budget for public libraries will increase in 2024 to 89 million Shekels (USD 24.27 million) compared to 85 million Shekels (USD 23.2 million) in 2023. In 2025 the budget will increase to 95 million Shekels (USD 25.9million) and in 2026 it will grow to 100 million Shekels (USD 27.27 million). (ANI/TPS)

