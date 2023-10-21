Israel: Indian Embassy officials meet community representatives, assure "all possible assistance"

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 : The officials of the Indian Embassy in Israel met a few community representatives and assured them of all possible assistance amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

"Embassy officials met a few community representatives in Israel. Discussed the current situation and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, India is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and is also carrying out 'Operation Ajay' to evacuate the Indian nationals from Israel as the situation continues to remain tense.

Around 1200 Indian nationals including 18 Nepali nationals have been brought back from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' and more flights will be planned as per the requirements, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that the government is assessing the situation in Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Bagchi said that around four Indian nationals are in Gaza while 12-13 nationals are in West Bank. He also refuted any reports of Indian casualties in Gaza and said that one national was injured in the attacks.

Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the fifth flight carrying 286 Indian nationals including 18 citizens of Nepal arrived in New Delhi. Upon arrival, they were received by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan.

The Indian nationals have applauded the operation and said that there was support from the Indian embassy and the evacuation process was nice and quick.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the Indian embassy had issued an advisory and requested the Indian citizens living in Israel to be cautious and to register their names in the Indian embassy.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

