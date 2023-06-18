Israel Interior Minister Arbel visits Morocco, advances new work visa agreements

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Interior Minister Moshe Arbel met on Sunday met with his Moroccan counterpart, Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit. The purpose of the meeting, which was held in Morocco, was to put on the agenda diverse fields of activity that are the responsibility of the two ministers, in which cooperation can be tightened for the benefit of both countries, including extending more work visas in Israel for Moroccans in certain fields.

Minister Arbel welcomed the special relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco and the deep connection he said exists between the two nations.

During the meeting, it was decided that the agreement to bring foreign workers from Morocco to Israel, in the nursing and construction sectors, should be quickly promoted. For this purpose, joint work teams will be established that will advance the signing of an agreement soon.

Other significant issues that came up at the ministerial meeting dealt with the large volume of tourists from Israel to Morocco and the mutual desire to receive tourists and businessmen from Morocco, finding ways to facilitate the issuance of visas for the purpose of increasing tourist traffic, increasing the number of direct flights, cooperation between local authorities and promoting twin cities to expand municipal cooperation. (ANI/TPS)

