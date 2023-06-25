Israel Introduces New Namer 1500 APC

Jerusalem [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Thursday introduced the country's new Namer.

Its name is (Tiger) 1500, and is a next-gen Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

The new name is apparently developed by the IMoD Tank & APC Directorate, recently delivered to the IDF.

With a new 1500 horsepower engine, it showcases increased power, speed & cutting-edge touchscreen technology, offering enhanced protection capabilities. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor