Israel Introduces New Namer 1500 APC
By ANI | Published: June 25, 2023 07:55 AM 2023-06-25T07:55:53+5:30 2023-06-25T08:00:04+5:30
Jerusalem [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Thursday introduced the country's new Namer.
Its name is (Tiger) 1500, and is a next-gen Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).
The new name is apparently developed by the IMoD Tank & APC Directorate, recently delivered to the IDF.
With a new 1500 horsepower engine, it showcases increased power, speed & cutting-edge touchscreen technology, offering enhanced protection capabilities. (ANI/TPS)
