Israel issues health warning against bathing in Eilat beaches

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Health Ministry has issued a warning against bathing on the beaches of Eilat.

The ministry has cited stormy weather and the fear of runoff and polluted drainage flowing into the Gulf of Aqaba.

