By ANI | Published: December 12, 2023 03:35 PM2023-12-12T15:35:55+5:302023-12-12T15:40:09+5:30

Israel issues health warning against bathing in Eilat beaches

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Health Ministry has issued a warning against bathing on the beaches of Eilat.

The ministry has cited stormy weather and the fear of runoff and polluted drainage flowing into the Gulf of Aqaba.

